NYC officials discuss new law to protect delivery drivers

A roundtable was held at City Hall Monday to discuss a new law designed to protect delivery drivers in New York City.

Community members and elected officials gathered with Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga, who expressed the disadvantages delivery drivers face in the city and the solution to help.

Vera-Mayuga recently announced that as of April 22, delivery workers who deliver restaurant orders for third-party food delivery apps will get to choose how far they would like to travel, what routes they would like to take and receive a weekly paycheck, as well as a free insulated delivery bag after six deliveries. She added the apps must be upfront about the pay the drivers will be receiving and the fees that will be deducted.

"Last year and throughout the years, we had received many concerns, many questions, many complaints about no protection for these delivery drivers,” Vera Mayuga said. “We know that particularly during the last two years during the pandemic, these have been essential workers. We know they will continue to be in while some of us were in the comfort of our home. They were out there and exposing themselves during his deliveries. We also have a minimum a minimum wage study that we're conducting right now, and that minimum pay will be effective January 2023.”

News 12 has learned this new law will only protect third-party delivery drivers, including undocumented immigrants, who drive for a food app.