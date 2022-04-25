ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident...

www.necn.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Boston

Man Dead, Woman Injured After Shooting Near Elementary School In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were shot in Dorchester on Friday morning, just steps from an elementary school. According to the District Attorney’s Office, it was an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized. Officers responded to Lawrence Avenue shortly after midnight. Neighbors were shocked to hear about the violence. “You couldn’t meet a nicer guy. Gentle, kind, always here, always trying to help clean the street, always friendly. Worked long hours, drove a cab for years,” one neighbor told WBZ-TV. “It’s terrible what happened.” Neighbors said the man was a husband, father, and man of faith. “He was the type of person that spoke to everybody,” another man said. “But you never know what’s going on with people. I’m just in shock.” The public is not in any danger.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man injured in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Haverhill Saturday night. Haverhill Police say they responded to a Dover Street home around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He...
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Braintree, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Maynard, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Braintree, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Maynard, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dubois
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Shore Plaza#Murder#Violent Crime#State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Dudley

DUDLEY, Mass. — One man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dudley Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 131 at approximately 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar. Wojnar said a white 2010 Mercury sedan, driven by a...
DUDLEY, MA
NECN

Suspect in Shooting of Woman in Chelsea Held Without Bail

An 18-year-old Lynn man accused of the shooting of a 68-year-old grandmother in Chelsea, Massachusetts, last week was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after his arraignment on Wednesday. Jefferson Barrillas, 18, of Lynn, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a relative's house in Malden by the Massachusetts State Police...
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Armed, Barricaded Man Arrested After Haverhill Shooting

Authorities arrested an armed and barricaded man Saturday who had run into a Haverhill, Massachusetts, home after reportedly shooting and pistol-whipping another man in front of the house next door. Jake Houston, 37, of Brockton, is due in Haverhill District Monday on several charges related to the shooting at 25...
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Woman's Body Pulled From Merrimack River in Bow, NH

A woman's body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Bow, New Hampshire on Thursday and police are working to identify the victim. Bow Police said they responded after witnesses spotted the body near 588 River Rd. Investigators are trying to identify the woman. An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death.
BOW, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy