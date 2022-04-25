2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were shot in Dorchester on Friday morning, just steps from an elementary school. According to the District Attorney’s Office, it was an attempted murder-suicide that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized. Officers responded to Lawrence Avenue shortly after midnight. Neighbors were shocked to hear about the violence. “You couldn’t meet a nicer guy. Gentle, kind, always here, always trying to help clean the street, always friendly. Worked long hours, drove a cab for years,” one neighbor told WBZ-TV. “It’s terrible what happened.” Neighbors said the man was a husband, father, and man of faith. “He was the type of person that spoke to everybody,” another man said. “But you never know what’s going on with people. I’m just in shock.” The public is not in any danger.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO