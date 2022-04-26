ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Four items up for vote by Hall County commission on Tuesday

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 2 days ago
A vote to approve $282,585 in playground equipment for the new Butler Park south of Gainesville is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners is poised to take these actions at its voting session on Tuesday, April 26.

New playground equipment may be bought

A vote on whether to spend $282,585 in playground equipment for the new Butler Park south of Gainesville.

Hall County officials broke ground in November 2021 on the long-delayed park, which will be built next to what used to be the historically Black school, now called The E.E. Butler Center.

Officials have said they hope to have the park completed by late summer.

The 13-acre park will feature a pavilion, playground, splash pad, amphitheater, basketball courts and walking trails.

New planning director may be paid $135,000 salary

A contract for the new planning and development director is under consideration.

The annual salary for Randi Doveton, who will begin work May 2, would be $135,000, according to the contract.

Doveton currently serves as the zoning director for Macon-Bibb County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, where she previously served as a senior development review officer, according to a Hall County press release in March.

She replaces Sarah McQuade, who resigned in November shortly after she turned down a demotion.

Public Works and Utilities Director Srikanth Yamala had been filling in as interim planning director.

New Hall ethics may be approved

A new Hall County Ethics Code may be adopted.

According to a county document, it would “feature initial review of a complaint by a hearing officer, subsequent formation of a one-time Ethics Board which will hear the complaint, and then the Ethics Board will send its report and recommendation to the Board of Commissioners before disbanding.”

$10 million contracts for road work is proposed

Hall County is looking to spend $10 million on resurfacing, paving and full depth reclamation projects. Full depth reclamation is basically tearing up a road and using the same materials to rebuild it.

The work would be split between Allied Paving Contractors Inc. of Pendergrass and Pittman Construction of Conyers.

Hall County Board of Commissioners

What: Several items up for a vote, including new playground at Butler Park and $135,000 pay for new planning director

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26

Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

