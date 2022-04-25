ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

GGUSD AVID Students Presented with College Scholarships

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen AVID seniors from Garden Grove Unified School District (GGUSD) were awarded more than $137,000 in college scholarships during the 2022 AVID Senior Standout Recognition & Scholarship Presentation hosted on April 19 by the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE). The event recognizes impressive senior standout students who are part of...

