IL-18: A Pleiotropic Pro-Inflammatory Cytokine

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
