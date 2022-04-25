ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

IL-18: A Pleiotropic Pro-Inflammatory Cytokine

technologynetworks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterleukin-18 (IL-18) is a pleiotropic pro-inflammatory cytokine. It belongs to the IL-1 superfamily and participates in innate and acquired immunity. Recent studies have implicated the IL-18...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Study Reveals New Insights Into Human Cells' Stress Response

The communications line between two critical parts of a human cell could be the key to cell survival under stress – a discovery that could deepen our understanding of various cancers, according to new research from the University of Surrey. The research found that when a cell is under...
CANCER
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Deleting a Protein May Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cytokines#Inflammatory Cytokine#Icc#Interleukin#Receptors Sino Biological#Elisa#Wb#Ip#Fcm
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Is Better for You, Vitamin D3 or Vitamin D?

When it comes to raising levels of vitamin D in the body, studies have shown that vitamin D3 is better for you than vitamin D2. Reasons why vitamin D3 is superior to vitamin D2 include the following:. Vitamin D3 is naturally produced in the human body, whereas vitamin D2 cannot...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Allergy
psychologytoday.com

Low-Dose Naltrexone Offers New Hope for Pain Sufferers

Persistent pain can have an adverse impact on mood, relationships, job performance, and overall quality of life. New ways of treating pain are needed that can be worthy alternatives to prolonged opiate use. In low doses, a drug called naltroxene, which is commonly used to treat addictions, may be a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Kidney Failure

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a medical condition in which the kidneys function at less than 15% of their normal levels. When the kidneys fail, they cause fluids and waste to build up in the body, leading to potentially severe symptoms. The symptoms, causes, and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Health Secretary urges men over 60 to take up free bowel cancer tests

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose father died of bowel cancer, has urged men over 60 to take free tests which screen for the disease.Nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK each year, with 16,500 deaths annually, making it one of the most common cancers in England. It mostly affects those aged over 60.But the NHS said just one in 20 would go to the doctor if they had symptoms, with men less likely to take up screening than women – 47%, compared to 56% of women.Mr Javid said: “I know all too well how devastating this...
CANCER
MindBodyGreen

What Is Burning Mouth Syndrome? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. At my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I regularly see cases of what people might consider "mystery illnesses." However, what seems like an "out-there" symptom may actually be an important clue to help get to the root cause of the issue. One of those lesser-known health problems I've seen time and time again is something called burning mouth syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Type 2 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Blood disorder causes body to make too many red blood cells

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a relative who was diagnosed with polycythemia vera. What is this disorder, and can it be treated? Is any new research being conducted on polycythemia vera?. ANSWER: Polycythemia vera is a blood disorder where the body makes too many red blood cells. It's one in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Polyps are possible culprits in colon cancer

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy