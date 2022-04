The Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 on Tuesday night to close out their best-of-seven series and advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Heat were missing two integral pieces to their starting lineup in Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. However, the Heat have a “Next Man Up” philosophy and that is exactly how things transpired. The Hawks had high praise for the way the Heat stayed focused and played tremendous defense. Trae Young and Nate McMillian both spoke on this postgame.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO