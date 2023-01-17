Read full article on original website
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
AOL Corp
3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance
For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
CNET
Does it Hurt to Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Before Your Billing Cycle Ends?
Editors' note: We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections. If you recently made a large purchase with your credit card and have enough money in your checking account to cover the balance, you can pay it off as soon as it hits your account. Using your a credit card to earn rewards on purchases is worth the work -- as long as you don't carry a balance into the next billing cycle. Paying your balance early won't hurt your credit score; it may help.
The best credit cards for bad credit in January: How to get approved and improve your credit score
If you have a bad credit score, getting a new credit card in 2023 could actually help. Learn how to get a credit card when you have bad credit and how a new credit card can improve your credit score in the long run.
KHOU
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Business Insider
13 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 6-month CDs paying up to 4.50% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
What kind of credit cards are good to use at Costco?
The discount superstore does not accept all credit cards and you’ll want to select the card you use carefully to maximize rewards earnings.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
CNET
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
Business Insider
The new U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect card is built for road warriors, with up to 5x points earning, rideshare credits, and great bonus categories
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World...
AOL Corp
Your Credit Card Might Not Be Accepted Abroad: Here’s How To Pay
While many businesses across the U.S. have moved to a cashless payment system, almost all will accept a credit card swipe or tap. But this isn’t the case everywhere. Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?. “As travelers...
How to reset your finances, even with increased credit card debt
More Americans are carrying credit card debt over month-to-month, rather than paying off a card in full, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.
6 Best Bank Offers You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Before digital banking, people often had to visit a bank branch to do their banking. That meant opening a checking or savings account at whichever bank or credit union was in the neighborhood. Thus,...
New American Express checking account earns rewards with a debit card
The new Amex Rewards Checking account earns not just interest on your money, but also rewards when using the connected debit card for purchases, and has no minimum balance and no monthly maintenance fees.
hubpages.com
Managing Credit Cards & Payment Options
Good credit is a valuable asset, and it can be difficult to maintain a good credit report without sacrificing financial security. With the right knowledge and foresight, it is possible to keep your credit score healthy and stay financially secure at the same time. How to Deal With Financial Difficulties...
Business Insider
Best no annual fee travel credit cards of January 2023
Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When you're looking...
57 million Americans are still paying checking account fees each month, says new report. 4 ways you can save on common bank fees
Those that do pay checking account fees are losing an average of $24 per month, or $288 per year. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Rising costs have led many consumers to cut costs in order to make ends meet. But one area they may be neglecting: their checking account fees.
How Do You Get Cash When Your Bank Is Online?
One of the primary advantages offered by online banks is convenience. In a matter of minutes, you can open an online bank account and make a deposit, often earning higher yields than with traditional...
CNET
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
It's a tough choice between the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card*. Both have no annual fee and offer strong rewards in different categories, so choosing the best card will ultimately depend on your spending habits. Food-lovers who spend a lot...
