Bemidji State 0

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO