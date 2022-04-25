ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji State 0

bsubeavers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSherman Park Field I , Sioux Falls, S.D....

www.bsubeavers.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Sports
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
KEYC

Arizona’s Smith returns to Minnesota to face Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Kenzie Cole Signs NLI for St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids/Greenway goalie Kenzie Cole signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to join the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team. Cole says she was in contact with a few schools, but she only toured one of them: CSS. And a lot of that had to do with wanting to check out her future head coach, Julianne Vasichek, in action during a game.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
KCAU 9 News

Dakota Valley invite track and field highlights and results

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Women – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Dakota Valley (159)2. Canton (110)3. Vermillion (109)4. Elk Point-Jefferson (104)5. Brandon Valley (62)6. Lennox (48)7. South Sioux City (23) Men – Team Rankings – 20 Events Scored1. Lennox (147)2. Brandon Valley (114)3. Elk Point-Jefferson (106)4. Dakota Valley (99)5. Vermillion (76)6. Canton […]
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
FOX 21 Online

Three Lake Superior Freestyle Athletes Podium at USASA Nationals

DULUTH, Minn. – “Get top 10 and have fun,” 13-year old freestyle skier Doca Pepelnjak said. Those were the expectations the handful of Lake Superior Freestyle athletes had going into USASA Nationals. And you could say those expectations were met, with three podium finishes which included winning two titles.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bemidji State#S D
Power 96

Mankato East Clubs Northfield in Dome Softball

The Mankato East Cougars and Northfield Raiders played their fastpitch softball game at the Dundas Dome Monday. The Cougars came out on top 11-5. Raiders pitcher, junior Courtney Graff went 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, 5 RBI. She had home runs in back to back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Power 96

Gopher Coaches Caravan Returns to Southern Minnesota

Heads will spin. At least one head. Goldy Gopher's head. The University of Minnesota announces the return of the Coaches Caravan after a two-year hiatus. The road trip takes Golden Gopher coaches to spots around Minnesota to thank fans for their support. Fans get to mingle with coaches, take pictures of Paul Bunyan's Axe, and watch Goldy spin his head.
OWATONNA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Timberwolves Tie Series with Memphis, Twins Top White Sox

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.
MEMPHIS, TN
KEYC

MSU Mankato hosts “Spring Smash Bash”

QOTD (Results) Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday morning with the potential for more Friday afternoon and Saturday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 4-25-22 Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Spoils Mankato West Perfect Game

Mankato West senior pitcher Tanner Shumski nearly threw a perfect game today in a 10-0 win over Faribault at Bell Field. Falcons senior Hunter Nelson hustled out an infield single in the bottom of the 7th inning to break up the dream accomplishment. Shumski was very efficient throwing 74 pitches,...
FARIBAULT, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown softball shuts out Denfeld

The Hermantown Hawks and Duluth Denfeld softball teams faced off on Tuesday. It was 2-0 in the third inning for the Hawks till a hit from Ella Saboe would send home Natile Vitek. The Hawks would end the game in 5 innings winning 10-0.
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy