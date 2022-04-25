ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival to return May 28

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, in downtown Milton. The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is a long-standing partnership among the Milton Chamber of Commerce, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and many other...

www.capegazette.com

Related
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Fest set for May 7

More than 70 artisans are set to display their wares Saturday, May 7, in what organizers call the kick-off of spring and summer events, the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Fest. “The festival has become a tradition for Mother’s Day shopping and for supporting local artists,” said Kelly Ranieri, executive director of Dewey Business Partnership, which she said is partnering with Dewey Beach Lions Club to hold the 10th annual event.
FESTIVAL
Cape Gazette

Lewes’ Fountain of Youth

If you’re searching for the Fountain of Youth, look no further than Lewes. It isn’t exactly a secret, as it sits in a small, square, white gazebo marked “Fountain of Youth” along Pilottown Road. The tiny gazebo that marks the fountain was built by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce in 1937. It sits on the canal side of Pilottown Road across the street from the historic Maull House property at 536 Pilottown Road, and is owned by the Colonel David Hall Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This photograph of four unidentified men was made in 1937. The sign reads “Ye Olde Fountain of Youth. Tis said this spring contains the magic elixir of youth and longevity and that whoever drinks therefrom is impelled to return again. First used by Dutch settlers in 1631. Restored in 1937.”
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Inaugural Heacook Fest to honor fallen Delmar officer

SALISBURY, Md. – This week marks the one year anniversary of the day the tragically took the life of a Delmar police officer Corporal Keith Heacook. In the year since, the community has come together to remember Cpl. Heacook, support his family, and even start a scholarship in his name. To keep his memory alive, organizers are hosting the first annual Heacook Fest this week. It’ll be held on Thursday at the Amphitheater on Heron Ponds, with live music, food and drinks, and much more.
DELMAR, MD
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
Grice Connect

Averitt Center Summer Art Camps Registration Open

It is time now to register for the Averitt Center Summer Art Camps. Many of these popular camps will fill fast. Do not procrastinate to make sure you get all the camps your children wants. Some of the summer offerings are: Encanto Dance Camp, Minecraft Camp, Painting for Gamers Camp,...
THEATER & DANCE
#Birds#The Milton Lions Club#Milton Clipper Express#The Dupont Nature Center#Ud Delaware Sea Grant
Cape Gazette

Dinner with a View

Photographers should submit work to photos@capegazette.com for consideration in the Community Photography Showcase online feature. Please include your name, phone number and where the photo was made. Photos will be posted to www.capegazette.com/column/community-photo-showcase.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the...
FESTIVAL
Cape Gazette

Outdoor dining at its best

One of the (very) thin silver linings around the dark cloud that our restaurants have endured for more than two years is the increase in outdoor dining venues. Indeed, my conservative estimate is that there are at least 130 spots in the Cape Region where you can dine out – outside.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A beautiful place for a gym in Brandywine Park

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with the Friends of Wilmington Parks to cut the ribbon on a new fitness trail at Brandywine Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. "I think it's great," said Purzycki, who admitted he might not be able to do some of the exercises anymore. "It animates the space. It's a tranquil area."
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Cruising the Caribbean with the Cape Gazette

These local ladies of Long Neck went on a cruise to the Caribbean from February 27 to March 6. While cruising they visited Nassau, Grand Turks and Half Moon Cay. The ladies shown standing are Cathy Rintz, Jeanne Schatzman, Deb Gartland, and sitting (l-r) are Jane Rohllfing, Bev Hendrickson, Audrey Pinkos Schaeffer, Marie Pinkos Lord and Junell Latham.
LONG NECK, DE
Beaumont Enterprise

Toledo Bend Bass Unlimited banquet, auction a 'big success'

TBLA Bass Unlimited Banquet had an outstanding attendance of over 600. (Ramona Moore) The Toledo Bend Lake Association’s (TBLA) 2022 Banquet and Auction was a resounding success. The sold out event was TBLA’s first banquet in three years, and it was clear from the attendance that the lakes area was ready to put COVID-19 behind and celebrate Toledo Bend once again.
SOCIETY
YourErie

10th annual Mariners Ball tickets available

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Flagship Niagara League will host its 10th annual Mariners Ball on June 4. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum (100 Blasco St. in Erie) and aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard. JET 24 news director and anchor Sean Lafferty […]
ERIE, PA
Cape Gazette

Inland Bays Garden Center to offer herbal workshop April 30

Inland Bays Garden Center will offer a workshop on The Magic of the Kitchen Garden from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford. Cost is $20 and attendees can register at inlandbaysgardencenter.com/events. Participants will learn about herbs with Amber Starr, who holds an associate...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes woman vying for fitness magazine cover

A Lewes mom of two boys is competing for the opportunity to grace the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazine, and she’s asking for the community’s help. Holly Walker is pursuing a career in personal training. She works out in a home gym while incorporating training from OutTrain Fitness & Performance in Harbeson.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Grateful Dead tribute act to play May 1 at Milton Theatre

Rainbow Full of Sound: The Music of the Grateful Dead will perform at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the Milton Theatre. Waynard Scheller and Rainbow Full of Sound have become one of the East Coast’s premier bands playing Grateful Dead songs since the group’s founding in 2012.
MUSIC
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD

