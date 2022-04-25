ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Report One COVID-19 Related Death

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 1 day ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of one COVID-19 related death. The patient was a male in his 60's. Comorbidities not known. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi PD investigating death of man found in Flour Bluff wooded area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man's body was found in Flour Bluff on Monday, prompting an investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD officials said the body was found Monday just before 6 p.m. in the area of 900 NAS Drive. The body was found in a wooded area where homeless people were known to stay, officials said.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County grand jury finds U.S. Marshal’s actions justified in the officer-involved shooting of JD Javier Lane

VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury has concluded a Deputy U.S. Marshal’s actions were justified under the law and no further action should be taken by the Victoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, following the death of JD Javier Lane. The Texas Ranger’s findings were presented to the grand jury. Lane was a suspect in a string of...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Last efforts made to halt Melissa Lucio’s execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Protestors gathered in Brownsville Sunday afternoon to continue the fight in the case of Melissa Lucio. Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27 for killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez in 2007. Lucio’s case has garnered attention from religious leaders and multiple advocacy groups arguing that she did not […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
Click2Houston.com

Federal judge plans to temporarily force Biden administration to keep rule that turns migrants away at the U.S.-Mexico border

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in Louisiana plans to temporarily block the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Comorbidities
Valley Morning Star

A&M AgriLife tick researchers awarded $1 million

Texas A&M AgriLife has received $1 million in federal grant funds to further research into ways to prevent cattle fever tick infestations. The first of the twin projects to be funded is a study to identify synthetic molecules to be developed into treatments that kill cattle fever ticks but are nontoxic for livestock or humans.
AGRICULTURE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County to honor late judge with building name

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Commissioners Court will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, naming the Randall County Annex building in honor of Judge Ernie Houdashell. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Houdashell died in November 2020 from COVID-19 complications. At the time, officials with the court said that the […]
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

461
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy