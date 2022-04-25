ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Was Not at the Reunion: She ‘Tested Positive for COVID’

 1 day ago

For the first time ever, Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset had a reunion special, but fans were quick to notice Christine Quinn was missing from the group photo. While viewers were excited to see the agents of the Oppenheim Group reunite onstage for the first time to hash out season 5 , the infamous villain did not attend. Keep reading to get all the details on why Christine Quinn wasn’t at the Selling Sunset reunion.

“Christine tested positive for COVID,” her rep told Life & Style. “Out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion.” TMZ was the first to report.

The reunion special was attended by founders of the brokerage, Jason and Brett Oppenheim , along with agents Chrishell Stause , Heather El Moussa (née Rae Young), Maya Vander , Davina Potratz , Vanessa Villela , Emma Hernan , Chelsea Lazkani , Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet . Amanza Smith told fans via her Instagram Stories that she also missed the reunion due to COVID but was able to join in virtually.

This comes as a major blow to Selling Sunset fans because if the drama centered around anyone on the docuseries, it's the larger-than-life personality, Christine. The reality star in the past has called out the show for its “fake storylines” and season 5 ended in a confrontation with Jason after fellow agent, Emma, accused the How to Be a Boss Bitch author of paying a client $5,000 not to work with her.

“What do people think about the Christine bribing clients storyline of #SellingSunset?” one fan asked on Twitter. “I think it’s producer created, to progress the storyline, I don’t think Christine is dumb enough to do that in real life.”

Christine simply replied, “Produced.”

While the season’s ending implied that her job with the Oppenheim Group was in question, Christine and her tech entrepreneur husband, Christian Dumontent (a.k.a. Christian Richard), recently unveiled plans to start their own company. Their platform, RealOpen , is advertised as “the bridge between the bright future of digital assets and anachronistic industries in need of disruption.”

Reacting to the news, a fan tweeted, “Christine Quinn being bullied by her whole office and then created a company which removes the need for brokers and realtors is kinda iconic if you ask me.”

“I am hanging this tweet on my office wall,” Christine replied. “Iconic.”

Fans will have to tune in to see how Christine’s future with the Oppenheim Group plays out.

The Selling Sunset season 5 reunion is set to premiere Friday, May 6, and will be hosted by Queer Eye star Tan France .

Community Policy