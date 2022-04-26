ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Skarsgård Revealed Why He's Not Wearing Pants In His IMDb Photo, And The Reason Involves Zac Efron

 2 days ago

You might've seen Alexander Skarsgård this weekend in The Northman — a film in which he is frequently not wearing many clothes.

If you've been to his official IMDb page , you'll notice that the actor's main picture also features him in a state of undress — specifically, he's not wearing any pants.

So, uh, what's up with that? Alexander revealed all in a recent interview with IMDb.

According to the actor, the photo was taken at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards — and he was inspired to drop trou by, of all people, Zac Efron .

"The year before, Zac Efron had taken his shirt off on stage, and he is so sexy," Alexander said.

So when it came time to present an award with Samuel L. Jackson — his costar in that year's The Legend of Tarzan — Alexander decided to one-up Zac and get down to his skivvies.

"I decided to also show a little bit of skin," he explained. "I couldn't take my shirt off because Zac had already done that, so I thought, 'Well, then I'll take my pants off, because it's equally sexy.'"

Just for reference, here's Zac taking his shirt off at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

Yes, this means that Alexander was wrong when he said Zac took his shirt off at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. Look, nobody's perfect.

The question remains: Was Alexander's moment equally sexy? Well, you can be the judge of that.

Watch the entire interview here .

