Alexander Skarsgård Revealed Why He's Not Wearing Pants In His IMDb Photo, And The Reason Involves Zac Efron

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Jane Fonda, 84, and Lily Tomlin, 82, hold hands on the red carpet at FYC event for their Netflix series Grace And Frankie in Los Angeles
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin held hands on the red carpet at the FYC event for their Netflix series Grace And Frankie on Saturday. Fonda, 84, showcased her fabulous figure in a black jumpsuit with bell bottoms and a leather belt wrapped around her waist. The On Golden Pond actress...
Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother
Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Julia Roberts says she took a 20-year break from rom-coms because she didn't receive any 'good' scripts
Roberts is best known for starring in a string of classic romantic comedies from the 1990s such as "Notting Hill" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986
Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Serena Williams Just Posted a Video Dancing with Daughter Olympia & They Are Totally Twinning!
Getting ready for bed is easy for Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. The mother-daughter duo just dance together until they’re too tired to go on! At least, according to a cute new video the tennis legend posted yesterday — featuring the two twinning from head to toe.
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
April 25 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron has released a number of photos from the set of Fast X, the upcoming tenth installment in the Fast and the Furious series. Theron poses with new co-star Jason Momoa in a black and white photo that was uploaded to Instagram on Monday. "Look...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's Claim About Not Being "Intimate" With Tory Lanez
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Complex
Olivia Wilde Served With Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis While Onstage at CinemaCon
Deadline has learned that the mysterious manila envelope given to Olivia Wilde during the CinemaCon presentation of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling were custody papers from her ex-fiancé and father of their two children, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde was presenting her latest directorial feature on Tuesday when someone...
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand
"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote in a 2016 email.
Salma Hayek shares birthday dance with Channing Tatum after taking over Magic Mike role
Salma Hayek shared a video on Channing Tatum’s birthday of the pair dancing together at a small party.The Mexican-American actor recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a second sequel to the hit stripper comedy-drama Magic Mike.Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hayek wrote: “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.”In the video, Tatum, who had just turned 42, can be seen wearing a pink birthday hat. Hayek danced a salsa with him while Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” can be heard playing in the background.After giving Tatum a hug, she can...
