This Woman's Post About Working Under Her Desk Went Viral On LinkedIn, And It's Started An Important Conversation About The Way We Work
Working in an open office environment doesn't always work out so well for everyone. From bright fluorescent lights and microwave smells to the fact that you can hear so. many. sounds, this type of workplace can be incredibly distracting.NBC / Via giphy.com
So when Minnie Katzen Mayer shared on LinkedIn how she manages overstimulation at work, the post quickly blew up. She wrote, "Whenever I do this at work, I get weird looks. I mean, I get it: I’m 36, a fully grown adult, with a perfectly adequate ergonomic desk chair, sitting under my standing desk."
And she included a photo of her under-desk setup, which looks like a nice and cozy little work fort. Personally, I might add a cushion to sit on, but overall, I could totally see myself getting stuff done in a space like this.
Over 100,000 people reacted to the post, with more than 4,000 comments — the majority of which were positive and understanding.
And others rightly noted that, for many of us, having access to different kinds of environments throughout the day can be really key to getting focused. But our workspaces often aren't designed for these kinds of changes.
And many people who've returned to the office commented to say how much more distracting these environments feel after a couple years of working from home.
Of course, because this is the internet, some commenters were less understanding of Minnie's productivity hack. But LinkedIn users responded to the negativity with professional-grade clapbacks that are truly a delight to read.
And others said Minnie's post inspired them to try finding a dark and quiet nook to regain their focus in distracting open office environments.
Minnie told BuzzFeed, "I was truly humbled by the massive response to this post. So many people reached out to share their own experiences and how they cope with stress and stimulation in the workplace."
She said she started taking some under-the-desk time because she had an intuition that it was what she needed. "I think there's something very natural and instinctive in finding comfort in enclosed spaces."HBO / Via giphy.com
"The first time I did it, I really just needed a few minutes on my own to think and strategize for a big oncoming change. I had the overwhelming sensation that taking a few moments to sit under my desk would help me get my thoughts in order. It did, and 10 minutes later I got up feeling reenergized and focused."
"Working in a high-paced environment is exciting and extremely rewarding, but taking a minute to think, breathe, recenter, is something everyone needs to do once in a while. Some go out for a cigarette, some go for a walk; I sit under my desk."CBC / Via giphy.com
"I feel very well supported by my employer. We're offered a flexible balance between coming into the office and working from home and are able to choose the setup that works best for us. For me, it's all about celebrating our differences. Different things work for different people, and it's about employers acknowledging that and offering different work environments and solutions that could cater to different needs. "
