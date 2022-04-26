Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Photos Of Unfortunate Moments At Work, And They All Deserve A Raise

Related
I work at Red Lobster – an ordering hack means our biscuits can be unlimited for nearly ALL diners except some
A RED Lobster worker has revealed that the restaurant’s famous cheese biscuits are unlimited for diners that eat in. Warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits are served alongside entrées at the seafood chain. Diners are encouraged to ask their server for extra biscuits when they head to the restaurant, according...
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes
TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
'Cheapskate Move': Wedding Caterers Praised for Turning Down Couple
The caterer revealed they would now refuse to attend these events as a matter of policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters
While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item
McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
A Woman Asked Him Out On A Date To An Upscale Restaurant And When He Asked To Split The Check, She Got Nasty
A 28-year-old man recently was introduced to a woman 6 years older than him. He originally met her through some of their mutual friends, and she was actually the one who made the first move.
McDonald's heats up their menu with the return of a fan-favorite item for a limited time
It’s getting hot in here! McDonald’s is adding a little spice to their menu with the return of a fan-favorite item that has quite the ‘kick.’ It will be available for limited time, so get it while it lasts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022
While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close
You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.
'Seething': Woman Backed For Demanding Her Own Bed On Vacation With Friends
According to 2018 research, the positive effects of vacation time disappeared immediately after returning to work.
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
'Shame': Dad Slammed for Not Allowing Son To Eat Cupcake at Birthday Party
The father was criticized online after sharing that he caught his son hiding under a table eating a cookie at the party.
Why Whole Foods Employees Are Dreading The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pizza Deal
Last week news began to circulate on Reddit that the Whole Foods Pizza Fridays promotion would return and was met with extreme negativity. "Everyone else that works Pizza with me has said that they'd quit if they ever brought it back because the customers get incredibly abusive if they have to wait more than 5 minutes for a pie," the self-identified employee added after asking if anyone else could confirm the news.
Restaurant’s "Honest to Goodness" Fee on Receipt Sparks Viral TikTok Debate
Working in the foodservice industry can really be a mixed bag. From dealing with rowdy and downright nasty customers to having to fight for fair wages, to dealing with staffing issues, it can certainly feel like a daunting job that isn't really worth the pay that one's receiving at the end of the day.
Restaurant Watch
Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
'Go to Toby Carvery next time': Italian restaurant owner hits back at diners who blasted slow service and 'awful and insipid' food in a scathing TripAdvisor review, despite 'finishing everything on their plates'
The owner of an Italian restaurant has hit back at a diner who moaned about their food in a very scathing response that advised them to go to Toby Carvery next time. Sapore, in Birmingham, took to TripAdvisor to air their frustration after being left a 'bizarre' review which branded the food 'awful', despite the cusomters finishing everything on their plates.
Popculture
Jack in the Box Returns Beloved Item to the Menu for a Limited Time
The dust has far from settled in the ongoing fast-food chicken wars, and Jack in the Box is making the latest move. The beloved fast-food restaurant chain may be known for its burgers but it is making waves in April with the return of Popcorn Chicken to menus nationwide for a limited time.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0