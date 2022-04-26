ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulles plans new $675M concourse to speed up boarding, get passengers out of the weather

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Dulles Airport will be getting a brand new $675 million concourse that will eliminate a situation where some passengers have to get on and off planes outside in the elements.

On Tuesday last week, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted to authorize the new concourse, which will benefit passengers who take regional flights with United and its partner airlines such as Mesa and Air Wisconsin.

Currently at Gates A1 through A6 – which have space for up to 30 planes total – passengers who take United regional flights have to get on and off planes outside, and many have to wait outside for their bags after landing. If they are connecting to another flight they then face a lot of walking and a train or mobile lounge ride before reaching their next gate.

Dulles concourse rendering. (MWAA)

Airport officials say the new concourse will speed that up, and best of all it will get folks out of the weather.

“The biggest advantage for passengers is they will no longer be outside in the elements – cold, wind, rain, snow,” said Christina Saull, airport spokesperson. “It will be entirely an indoor experience. It will be a lot more what they’re used to at other airports.”

Saull says the new concourse will be similar to one that opened a year ago this week at Reagan National Airport. That concourse also has 14 gates and replaced what used to be called Gate 35X, which was dubbed the most hated gate in America and where passengers had to take buses to and from planes and get on and off them in the elements.

Saull says to help build the new concourse the airports authority is applying for a $230 million grant that would come out of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed in November. If they get it, the rest of the cost could be paid for through bonds. She says no taxpayer money would be used.

Saull says even if MWAA does not receive the grant, it is committed to building the new concourse.

Dulles serves as an East Coast hub for United Airlines.

