Local Sports Update 4/25/22

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO