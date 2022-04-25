ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events

It's an effort to educate civilians on how to respond to a potential active shooter scenario in public buildings.

Sergeant Carlos Chavez and Sergeant Patrick Chadwick presented a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) presentation before some of the congregation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Sunday.

“I am personally grateful to Sgt Chavez and Sgt Chadwick of OPD for their presentation yesterday. It was very effective and informative training,” said Father Joseph Barbieri, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

The Odessa Police Department offers numerous training programs for civilians in our community. We know it takes us all working together to fight crime and help one another.

ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.

