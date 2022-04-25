It's an effort to educate civilians on how to respond to a potential active shooter scenario in public buildings.

Sergeant Carlos Chavez and Sergeant Patrick Chadwick presented a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) presentation before some of the congregation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Sunday.

“I am personally grateful to Sgt Chavez and Sgt Chadwick of OPD for their presentation yesterday. It was very effective and informative training,” said Father Joseph Barbieri, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

The Odessa Police Department offers numerous training programs for civilians in our community. We know it takes us all working together to fight crime and help one another.