ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Awesome in every possible way’

rice.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand why Statistics’ Philip Ernst won this year’s George R. Brown Prize for Excellence in Teaching, Rice’s top teaching award, one need only read a few of the student comments in anonymous evaluations of his STAT 310 course. Dr. Ernst, I am a better person...

news.rice.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

"Am I Screwing Up My Kids?"

It is OK to make mistakes in parenting. How we recover from mistakes in parenting is what matters. Every interaction with our children is an opportunity for teaching. "Am I screwing up my kids?" This is the question that can keep you up at night—the question that can, if allowed, grow a sense of shame and self-consciousness about parenting that you didn’t ask for.
KIDS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland/Odessa What Age Is A Good Age For Kids To Have A Phone?

I am a mother of 3, I've got quite a bit of mom knowledge under my belt but I still do not vow to know everything. I mean, almost but not quite. (I kid, I kid) I have a group of fellow mothers and my kiddos friend's moms whom I reach out to for advice and vice versa. It is extremely important to have a good circle of friends you can reach out to for a little help from time to time. Trust me when I say I do.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Scott
The Atlantic

A Smarter Way to Divide Chores?

In theory, coming up with a fair division of housework should be simple: Take all the tasks and divide them in two. In practice, it’s more complicated. Some people find certain tasks more bearable than their partners do. Some chores are ones that no one wants to do. And, on average, women end up bearing a disproportionate share of their household’s chore burden. A new study adds another variable in the equation of couples’ (dis)satisfaction with how they split up chores: It found that men and women in long-term, different-sex partnerships tend to be happier with their relationship when they share responsibility for each chore on their to-do list, as opposed to when each partner has their own set of tasks. In other words, a couple in which one partner cooks and cleans and the other does the dishes and laundry will, on average, be less satisfied than a couple in which both partners jointly tackle all four chores.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy