Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD Students Can Get Career Certification. Here's What to Know

NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSD is letting students know that a four-year university isn't the only possible path to success. In their last two years of high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District, students can now choose to work toward career technical education, or CTE, in several professional areas. Students can...

www.nbclosangeles.com

