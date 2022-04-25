Should Robert Williams Have Played? // Bruins Get Key Players Back From Injury // Jameson Williams Rehabbing Quick – 4/25 (Hour 3)

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Ben Simmons never made it back to the lineup in time to save the Brooklyn Nets’ season. But it doesn’t sound as if Kyrie Irving isn’t holding anything against his teammate. After the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center, many fans said goodbye...
Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
After securing a shocking 4-0 sweep over the Nets this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed some love to his teammates ahead of Round 2. His statement, which was posted on Twitter, included a couple of photos from the series that show how united the Cs really are after the dominant performance.
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares indicated on Twitter Monday afternoon he plans to return to Eugene for another season. His return gives Dana Altman another key piece as this team looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after falling short in 2021-2022.
Soares initially joined the Ducks after a standout two-year career at South Plains Junior College. The Boston native played a key role off the bench for Oregon last year, appearing in 35 games and averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 18.2 minutes. He shot 60.3% on two pointers but struggled from beyond the arc, averaging just 26.8% from deep.
Soares returns to a backcourt that lost Jacob Young (graduation) and Eric Williams (transfer portal), but returns De’Vion Harmon and adds five-star freshman Dior Johnson.
The Ducks could potentially have star point guard Will Richardson back in the mix as well, if he opts to take his COVID year of eligibility instead of pursuing a professional career.
