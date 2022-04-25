Should Robert Williams Have Played? // Bruins Get Key Players Back From Injury // Jameson Williams Rehabbing Quick – 4/25 (Hour 3)

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares indicated on Twitter Monday afternoon he plans to return to Eugene for another season. His return gives Dana Altman another key piece as this team looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after falling short in 2021-2022. Soares initially joined the Ducks after a standout two-year career at South Plains Junior College. The Boston native played a key role off the bench for Oregon last year, appearing in 35 games and averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 18.2 minutes. He shot 60.3% on two pointers but struggled from beyond the arc, averaging just 26.8% from deep. Soares returns to a backcourt that lost Jacob Young (graduation) and Eric Williams (transfer portal), but returns De’Vion Harmon and adds five-star freshman Dior Johnson. Oh no doubt about it 🦆 sco ducks — Rivaldo Soares (@Waldo_ML) April 25, 2022 The Ducks could potentially have star point guard Will Richardson back in the mix as well, if he opts to take his COVID year of eligibility instead of pursuing a professional career. List Ducks in the NBA: Recapping the 2021-2022 regular season

