ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Should Robert Williams Have Played? // Bruins Get Key Players Back From Injury // Jameson Williams Rehabbing Quick – 4/25 (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand open hour three discussing if the Celtics playing Robert Williams in game three...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hampus Lindholm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares set to return next season

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares indicated on Twitter Monday afternoon he plans to return to Eugene for another season. His return gives Dana Altman another key piece as this team looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after falling short in 2021-2022. Soares initially joined the Ducks after a standout two-year career at South Plains Junior College. The Boston native played a key role off the bench for Oregon last year, appearing in 35 games and averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 18.2 minutes. He shot 60.3% on two pointers but struggled from beyond the arc, averaging just 26.8% from deep. Soares returns to a backcourt that lost Jacob Young (graduation) and Eric Williams (transfer portal), but returns De’Vion Harmon and adds five-star freshman Dior Johnson. Oh no doubt about it 🦆 sco ducks — Rivaldo Soares (@Waldo_ML) April 25, 2022 The Ducks could potentially have star point guard Will Richardson back in the mix as well, if he opts to take  his COVID year of eligibility instead of pursuing a professional career. List Ducks in the NBA: Recapping the 2021-2022 regular season

Comments / 0

Community Policy