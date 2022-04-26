ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Police Chief Cecile discusses viral incident with Common Council

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — During a Syracuse Common Council meeting on Monday, newly named Syracuse Chief of Police Joe Cecile addressed the viral interaction between Syracuse officers and an 8-year-old boy they say stole a bag of chips, defending the way officers handled the incident and emphasizing that the city needs a...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 1

Syracuse.com

Beyond 8-year-old’s police encounter: a community failing its children (Guest Opinion by Hasan Stephens)

Hasan Stephens is founder and CEO of the Good Life Youth Foundation, based in Syracuse. In response to the recent video of an 8-year-old boy being detained by law enforcement going viral, we observed a visceral reaction of diametrically opposed comments and perspectives. One set of comments and perspectives favor a more individualized and targeted look at the person doing the act, in this case an 8-year-old boy and his friends, largely disconnected from the greater socio-political context. The other set offers a more community-centered response that is indicative of the emotions from historical trauma and a larger issue of police engagement with community and the patterns of brutality aimed at Black and Brown bodies.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

More views of Syracuse police and troubled child (Your Letters)

There is a great deal of controversy about the interaction between the Syracuse Police Department and an 8-year-old boy over the boy’s theft of a bag of Doritos. The incident and the city have received national notoriety of the worst kind. Residents felt moved to protest, the mayor got involved trying to turn the emotional, rational, and now there is an investigation of police conduct and a shake-up in the department leadership.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

#Police#Mental Health#Community Policing#Syracuse Common Council
