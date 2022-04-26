Syracuse Police Chief Cecile discusses viral incident with Common Council

Hasan Stephens is founder and CEO of the Good Life Youth Foundation, based in Syracuse. In response to the recent video of an 8-year-old boy being detained by law enforcement going viral, we observed a visceral reaction of diametrically opposed comments and perspectives. One set of comments and perspectives favor a more individualized and targeted look at the person doing the act, in this case an 8-year-old boy and his friends, largely disconnected from the greater socio-political context. The other set offers a more community-centered response that is indicative of the emotions from historical trauma and a larger issue of police engagement with community and the patterns of brutality aimed at Black and Brown bodies.

