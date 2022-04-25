ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Watch: 2022 Scarlet-White Game Re-Airing

R Scarlet Knights
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – Big Ten Network is set to re-air the Rutgers football Scarlet-White Game over the next several days. Fans can watch anytime on-demand with a Big Ten+ subscription. April 26: 3 p.m. April 27: 4 a.m. April 27: 10 p.m. With Chris Carlin, Eric LeGrand and...

scarletknights.com

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls javelin preview

WHEN: Thursday at 9:30 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Niki Woods, Demarest; Hailey Romero, Fair Lawn; Sheridan Martinez, Manchester Township; Daniela Peralta, Union Catholic; Rachel Schmitt, Fair Lawn; Leah Howard, Millville; Tyaja Thomas, Paramus Catholic; Melissa Viellette, Fair Lawn; Aysiah Maldonado, Audubon. JERSEY OUTLOOK: The state is led in the javelin by Demarest...
SWIMMING & SURFING
NJ.com

Top 50 daily girls lacrosse stat leaders for Monday, April 25

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, April 25 in six statistical categories: points, goals, assists, ground balls, saves and draw controls won. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Softball: HOFs Classic recaps at Ramapo on Sunday, April 24

Jocelyn Moody pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and four walks as Immaculate Heart, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 18 Ramapo, 5-0, in the HOFs Classic at Ramapo. Gianna DiMeglio led IHA’s (14-0) offense with a 2-run double. Sofia Valente also singled and drove in...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Saint Peter’s Peacocks to visit Governor’s Mansion

The March Madness run for Saint Peter’s will continue with a run to the Governor’s mansion. The team has been invited to the mansion in Princeton for a Friday reception with Gov. Phil Murphy. The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight...
PRINCETON, NJ
#Rutgers Football#Traumatic Brain Injury#American Football#College Football#The Scarlet White Game#The Scarlet Knights#Rutgers Hall#Rwjbarnabas Health
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Baseball recap

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring another to lead Hunterdon Central to a victory at home over Hillsborough, 8-4. Chase Moskowitz singled twice with two RBI and a run scored while Logan Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (7-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ

