I am supporting Ric Moore for Lewes mayor for three reasons. 1. He has supported the causes that I have championed, and he has put the community first. 2. It is time for the current mayor to step down and allow the changing face of Lewes to make a different choice. While he has supporters and detractors, which is always going to be the case no matter the incumbent, it is simply the time he has served that I find problematic.

LEWES, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO