ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Community Leaders Announce Full Funding and Plans for Phase 1 of University Lakes Project

louisiana.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, joined by fellow University Lakes Project partners, announced today that Phase 1 of the University Lakes Project is now fully funded. Construction will begin this summer, led by Sevenson Environmental Services. The governor and mayor-president shared public comments alongside LSU President William...

gov.louisiana.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy