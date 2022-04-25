Smash-and-grab burglars target two Harrisburg convenience stores

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Jaimie Crawford of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on an outstanding warrant. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued for Jaimie Crawford’s arrest after a January 8, 2022 incident in which she violated a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order on the 200 Blk of Maple Street in Oxford, Chester County. Police in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania arrested Crawford on April 25, 2022. She was transported by Constables to Chester County Prison to await a PFA violation hearing.

