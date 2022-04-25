ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Smash-and-grab burglars target two Harrisburg convenience stores

By Tom Lehman
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Smash-and-grab burglars targeted convenience stores in Harrisburg over the weekend. Two people got into the One Stop at Third and Forster streets shortly before...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 7

Melanie Jenkins
3d ago

I hate when things like this happens people throw in the race card. Regardless of if they were black, white or Hispanic they had no right to break into someone else’s property ant take what’s not theirs. Instead of stealing, why not ask if they are hiring?

Reply(1)
6
Related
MyChesCo

Harrisburg Woman Arrested On Warrant

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Jaimie Crawford of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on an outstanding warrant. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued for Jaimie Crawford’s arrest after a January 8, 2022 incident in which she violated a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order on the 200 Blk of Maple Street in Oxford, Chester County. Police in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania arrested Crawford on April 25, 2022. She was transported by Constables to Chester County Prison to await a PFA violation hearing.
OXFORD, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Scranton police searching for suspect in grocery store theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft from a Scranton grocery store. According to a post on Scranton Police’s Facebook page, the individual in the picture and security camera video is wanted by police in relation to a theft that occurred […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#The Burglars#The One Stop At Third#Movin Mart
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy