Laila Baameur, East, forward, senior: Co-SEYL offensive player of the year had 53 goals and 13 assists to help lead the Blades to their first league title since 2016. Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, goalie, senior: SWYL goalkeeper of the year allowed just .818 goals per game this year in leading the Drillers to a 17-5 record and second place finish in league.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO