Pittsburgh, PA

Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for April 25, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2U2h_0fJpdG7j00
Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy pitches against Mt. Pleasant in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal last season.

The Avonworth softball team was one of the few district schools to pack its bags and head south as the new season opened in March.

While the team’s only two losses occurred at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Antelopes coach Jenna Muncie feels the trip was all positive.

“The trip was fabulous,” she said. “It was so nice to be able to get out in nice weather. We were able to challenge ourselves and play teams that tested us early on. We were just excited to get back to doing what we love to do.”

That trip has paved the way for success. Following two big section wins last week, the Antelopes sit atop Section 2-3A.

On Wednesday, Avonworth defeated Ellwood City in a battle for first place, 7-3, thanks to a three-run fourth inning.

“Confidence, timely hitting and great pitching,” Muncie said of the keys to victory. “We know Ellwood City is a challenging team. We also knew we had to work hard every inning of that game to beat them.”

Sophomore Alivia Lantzy was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10. Sophomores Rylee Gray had two hits and Cassie Heinauer smacked a solo home run.

Two days later, Avonworth cruised past host South Park, 13-1.

“Our defense was perfect on Friday,” Muncie said. “That really allowed us to keep South Park from taking the momentum in the game.”

Lantzy once again pitched a complete game while adding two hits. Gray, Heinauer, freshman Sydney Savatt and sophomore Leah Kuban also had two hits including a home run for Kuban.

A 6-0 victory over Keystone Oaks on Monday ran the Antelopes’ winning streak to seven games. The pitching of Lantzy and the Avonworth defense has been big during this run, allowing only 10 runs in those seven wins.

“I’d say that’s a fair assessment,” Muncie said. “Our defense and pitching has really been able to complement our offensive game in a nice way.”

This is a young Avonworth team, heavy on sophomores and freshmen. However, the handful of seniors on the team that were part of the program as freshmen were part of a season to remember.

The 2019 team finished 21-3 while capturing the WPIAL Class 3A championship with an exclamation point in a 12-0 victory in the final over Keystone Oaks.

“It’s wild to think that honestly,” Muncie said. “They hold the memories to what was the most successful season Avonworth softball has ever seen. I’m really proud of the job they have done as players, leaders and young women.”

Now the young ‘Lopes are ready to make a mark as they try to hold on to the section title as a first step toward bigger goals when May turned to June.

“They are an impressive group of girls,” Muncie said. “Few people know how dedicated they have been and how much fun they really do have. It’s not always going to be easy, but I believe they are going to continue to do some amazing things this year.

“We feel good about what we have accomplished so far. We believe that we can do anything with hard work and togetherness.”

2022 Trib HSSN Softball Teams of the Week

Week 2 – Pine-Richland Rams

Week 1 – Ligonier Valley Rams

Tags: Avonworth

