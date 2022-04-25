ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Deputies: Son charged with killing father in Robeson County

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said a son shot and killed his father in Pembroke.

Deputies responded to the 8800 block of Highway 72 West on Sunday and found Patrick L. Maynor, 52, dead in the front yard. He also had stab wounds to his body.

In a Facebook post, Robeson County Sheriff's Office said the son, Noah C. Maynor, 20, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Robeson County jail without bond.

A motive in the case has not been released and detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

