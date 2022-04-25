Ronald Malblanc, 70, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on April 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his daughters. He was born on May 31, 1951, at his home in Brown County, Ohio, to the late Donald and Kathleen (Whalen) Malblanc. Ron was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Wayne Malblanc, and his sister, Robin (Malblanc) Maher. Ron is survived by his wife, Kay (Jefferson) Malblanc; four daughters, Rhonda Malblanc, Kerry (Brian) Lampart, Raegan Malblanc, and Ashley (Cody) Nelson; and five grandchildren, Noah Lampart, Grace Lampart, Olivia Nelson, Rory Nelson, and Aubrey Nelson.

Ron was a member of the Winchester First Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school and serving as a trustee for many years. He worked for Mercy hospitals for 40 years, as a security guard and later as the head of security. Ron was a farmer for most of his life, growing tobacco, soybeans, and a large garden. Upon retirement, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and mowing. He was an avid player of card, board, and lawn games. Ron was the patriarch of a very close-knit family. Words cannot express how much he will be missed by his loved ones.

Services will be held at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Winchester on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The visitation will be from 11 am - 1 pm, followed by funeral service at 1 pm. A brief graveside service will follow at Fincastle Cemetery.