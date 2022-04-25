Mary Ellen Bauer, 84

Mary Ellen Bauer, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her residence. She was a beautician, was involved in 4-H for many years and volunteered to help many organizations in the area. Mrs. Bauer was born November 26, 1937 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Jennings and Martha Hazel (Burson) Boothby.

Mrs. Bauer is survived by her husband of sixty-two years – Alton Bauer whom she married October 2, 1959; two daughters – Mary Beth Steele and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio and Sarah Croft and husband Doug of Amelia, Ohio; two grandchildren – Morgan Steele-Kinder and husband Eric of Sardinia, Ohio and Tanner Croft of Moscow, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Halle Elle Kinder and Sidney Catherine Kinder; a close family friend – Dave Kirk of Owensville, Ohio; one niece – Linda Elfort of Cincinnati, Ohio; one nephew – Charles Utter and wife Regina of Georgetown, Ohio and several cousins and friends.

Following cremation, Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Fire and EMS, 850 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com