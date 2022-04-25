Microsurfacing Street Closures and Traffic Restrictions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What began as a car fire near Florida City quickly turned into a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were on the scene near US-1 and mile marker 125, trying to get a handle on it. “About 75 acres have burnt and it’s still about 20 percent contained,” said David Rosenbaum Florida Forest Service. Rosenbaum said the blaze, which is moving west away from homes and businesses, began on the roadway. “A driver was headed south towards the Keys in his small truck and it caught on fire when he was about mile maker 25. He pulled off to...

FLORIDA CITY, FL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO