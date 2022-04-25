ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ELSON SIGNS NHL CONTRACT

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday signed left wing Turner Elson to a NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Elson has posted career-best numbers in multiple categories this season with the Griffins, including 21 goals, 24 assists, 45 points, four power-play goals and...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins lose forward Jason Zucker in loss to Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday was rare. As in, “Sidney Crosby’s rookie season” rare. That’s how long it has been since the Oilers claimed a regulation win in Pittsburgh. On Jan. 10, 2006, they triumphed, 3-1, against an 18-year-old Crosby and company at the Mellon Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

William Wallinder named Swedish Hockey League’s top U20 player

Rögle BK defenseman and Detroit Red Wings prospect William Wallinder has been named the top U20 player in the Swedish Hockey League for the 2021–22 season. Wallinder, 19, is a 6’4″, 190-lb. left-handed defender. He scored four goals and 19 points in 47 games with Rögle this season, his first in the SHL; he also added a goal in 11 playoff games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign defenseman Simon Edvinsson to entry-level contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. Edvinsson, 19, has recorded 19 points (2-17-19), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award. He led all league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice and his 19 points were fourth-most all time for a defenseman under the age of 19 in the SHL - trailing only Victor Hedman (21 points, 2008-09), Tomas Jonsson (20 points, 1978-79) and Rasmus Dahlin (20 points, 2017-18). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in five postseason contests, helping Frolunda to the SHL playoff semifinals. Edvinsson also tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games representing Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Jets, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news about the chances the Vancouver Canucks re-sign head coach Bruce Boudreau. Meanwhile, there is an injury status update on Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers. The Toronto Maple Leafs are being cautious with Auston Matthews but his injury is unrelated to...
NHL
NHL

Bettman appears on final 'Hockey Night in Canada in Cree' show of season

NHL Commissioner talks making game inclusive for Indigenous people, playoffs, Lafleur. Gary Bettman stops by to chat with Earl Wood and the panel during the 1st intermission of the Panthers, Maple Leafs game on HNIC in Cree. 06:25 •. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman celebrated the final edition of "Hockey Night...
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Arizona

Final week of the regular season commences for the Wild Tuesday night when it hosts Arizona. Who: Arizona Coyotes (22-50-7, 51 points) at Minnesota Wild (51-21-7, 109 points) 🏒 Puck drop: 7:08 p.m. 📺 Watch: Bally Sports North EXTRA. 📻 Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings place Marc Staal in COVID protocol

It appears as though Marc Staal’s season is over, as the Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday that the veteran defenseman has been placed in the COVID protocol. Staal would have had to test to travel with the team to Toronto for Tuesday’s game against the Maple Leafs. The team recalled Riley Barber and Kyle Criscuolo under emergency conditions earlier Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Knights to keep playoff hopes alive in Dallas

Flames (-140) @ Predators (+115) The Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators have met twice this season, with both games featuring just five goals. I expect the trend of unders to continue on Tuesday night. Calgary has been one of the NHL's best defensive sides all season long and nothing has changed of late. They rank sixth in scoring chances allowed at five-on-five and ninth in expected goals allowed over the last 10 games. They're not giving up much.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Ducks Recall Drew, Robinson, Carrick from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled right wings Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson, and defenseman Trevor Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Drew, 23 (10/21/98), has scored 17-21=38 points with a +2 rating and 134 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 games with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Clinching scenarios for Tuesday, current standings

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a few days left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer....
NHL

