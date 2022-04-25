New UNH police officers

A popular pizza truck was hit this weekend on I-91 in Middletown. CREDIT: Daniel Jalkut. City of New Haven to appeal court ruling on acting chief Dominguez. Schools see rise in COVID cases after spring break. Updated: 4 hours ago. Local advocates call for support for LGBTQ+ youths.
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Marshals in Connecticut tracked down a fugitive in New Haven Tuesday. Joshua Williams, 26, had a warrant out of New York for attempted murder. New Haven police said they found 40 pounds of marijuana, dozens of painkillers, a bulletproof vest, and guns, including an AK-47, in the home where […]
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Connecticut after a caller reported that a motorcycle had "split in two." Authorities responded at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, to a crash that happened in Tolland County on I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department.
Several pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms were seized last weekend in Newark, including one defaced firearm from a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. The boy was arrested on the 600 block of 15th Avenue when police observed him with a loaded and defaced firearm on Friday, April 22, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a second suspect in a 2021 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Lamont Fields, 24, of Hartford, was released from federal custody and placed in the custody of Hartford police on April 19. An active arrest warrant was served, charging Fields with murder, […]
WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A man who frequented an East Hartford rooming house is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond while facing accusations that he repeatedly stomped on the head of a man who was lying on the floor after a fight, leaving him with permanently disabling brain injuries. Kemari L. Sutton, 26,...
An accused drug dealer in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and for traveling and using facilities of interstate commerce to operate a narcotics business enterprise, and murdering a customer he believed was stealing from that…
A Northern Westchester man was charged after police said he was found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Connecticut. An officer in Fairfield County pulled a vehicle over on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan after seeing that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford said Tuesday night an 11-year-old girl who was missing has been located. They were searching for Jamayra Halstead from Hartford. Police said she was located safe and sound.
