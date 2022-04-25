ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Manic Monologues” Creator Zack Burton ’14 Visits Bowdoin

Cover picture for the articleOn a Tuesday night in the middle of spring midterms, Kresge Auditorium was filled to near capacity with students who came out to see The Manic Monologues and hear director Zack Burton speak about his experiences with mental illness. Burton started his career as a geologist, adopted acting and...

