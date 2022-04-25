ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Her Alleged Assault

Teen Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This story and the videos included of Megan Thee Stallion's interview describe gun violence and alleged assault. Appearing on the latest edition of CBS Mornings, Megan Thee Stallion got emotional while speaking on-air for the first time about the July 2020 shooting in which she was shot in the...

www.teenvogue.com

ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional Describing Her 2020 Shooting: ‘I Was Really Scared’

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the 2020 shooting that left the Grammy-winner injured and traumatized. On July 12, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds after an alleged argument with rapper Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson). A few days later, Megan described the incident in an Instagram post. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”
MUSIC
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Shooting on TV for the First Time: ‘I Was So Scared’

Megan Thee Stallion Sings Rihanna, Beyoncé and Khalid in a Game of Song Association. Megan Thee Stallion has addressed her Tory Lanez shooting allegations on TV for the first time. In an emotional interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the rapper reflected on what happened the night of the June 2020 shooting, how she feared for her life, why she initially told authorities the bullet injuries in her foot were from broken glass, and her response to critics accusing her of lying.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#Cbs Mornings
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Incident: "I Was Really Scared, I Had Never Been Shot At Before"

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking her truth. It's been nearly two years since Miss Tina Snow was shot in the foot after leaving a Hollywood party – an incident that resulted in Canadian rapper Tory Lanez being hit with two felony charges, one for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in his vehicle.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her & Kelsey $1M In Hush Money

Megan Thee Stallion's sit-down interview with Gayle King aired on CBS Mornings on Monday where the rapper shared her side of the story on her ongoing case against Tory Lanez. It's the first time Megan has publicly opened up about details surrounding the case, and she didn't hold back. The rapper detailed what led up to the moment where Tory allegedly fired the shots, and also revealed what occurred in the aftermath.
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

Rapper Tory Lanez taken into custody

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting at fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet in the Hollywood Hills, was handcuffed and taken into custody in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday for allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order. Prosecutors asked that Lanez be jailed without...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes On Anticipated Single "Plan B"

It's a track that first received attention after Megan Thee Stallion took to the Coachella stage last weekend to preview the single to her attentive audience and now "Plan B" has arrived. Megan graced Coachella with her presence and rocked her way through her set by performing her fan favorites, but it was this unreleased track that would cause the Houston star to go viral.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Fan "Drive The Boat" At Coachella After Party

Week two of Coachella kicked off headlining Billie Eilish with artists like 21 Savage, Giveon, Stromae, and others joining her. The highly anticipated music event is taking place in California, and thousands of fans are getting to experience their favorite celebs live. One rapper gave her supporters a show they...
CELEBRITIES

