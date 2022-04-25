Megan Thee Stallion Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Her Alleged Assault

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the 2020 shooting that left the Grammy-winner injured and traumatized. On July 12, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds after an alleged argument with rapper Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson). A few days later, Megan described the incident in an Instagram post. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

