BOSTON (CBS) – New CDC research released Tuesday shows three out of every four American kids has been infected with COVID-19. This study of 200,000 Americans looked at the antibodies children make when they’ve had coronavirus. These antibodies look different than those created by the vaccine. On one hand, this recent protection will likely mean fewer new cases in the next few months. But what does this widespread infection from the contagious omicron surge mean for our kids in the long-term? Experts say we simply don’t know yet. “There are some other respiratory illnesses like RSV which do increase risk...

KIDS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO