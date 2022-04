The Southridge Center strip mall is in the middle of a remodel that is really changing the look of the stores. Work began back in October of 2021 on the cement in front of the buildings. Since then, all LED lights have been installed and work has begun on the front of each stores. Eventually, the parking lot will be resurfaced. Work will also begin in 2023 on the former Barnes and Nobel building where Sanford will be moving into.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO