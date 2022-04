I am writing this letter of support regarding the District 17 U.S. Congressional race. I have known Jeremy & Stacey Shaffer for almost 10 years. And, since I was born and raised in the Beaver County area (Ellwood City), I can attest to the fact that Jeremy and his family reflect the foundational beliefs and virtues that have been the benchmark of our region. ...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO