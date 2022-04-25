ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Functional patient-derived organoid screenings identify MCLA-158 as a therapeutic EGFR Ã— LGR5 bispecific antibody with efficacy in epithelial tumors

By Bram Herpers
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatient-derived organoids (PDOs) recapitulate tumor architecture, contain cancer stem cells and have predictive value supporting personalized medicine. Here we describe a large-scale functional screen of dual-targeting bispecific antibodies (bAbs) on a heterogeneous colorectal cancer PDO biobank and paired healthy colonic mucosa samples. More than 500 therapeutic bAbs generated against Wingless-related integration...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Diabetes researchers find gut microbiota regulate pancreatic growth, exocrine function, and gut hormones

Gut microbes can regulate the exocrine and endocrine functions of the pancreas and hormone production of the gastrointestinal tract, findings that may help develop potential treatments for diabetes and other diseases, a team of researchers from Boston College, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Maastricht University, Netherlands, report in the journal Diabetes.
SCIENCE
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of clozapine-induced myocarditis

One of the concerns limiting the use of clozapine in schizophrenia treatment is the risk of rare but potentially fatal myocarditis. Our previous genome-wide association study and human leucocyte antigen analyses identified putative loci associated with clozapine-induced myocarditis. However, the contribution of DNA variation in cytochrome P450 genes, copy number variants and rare deleterious variants have not been investigated. We explored these unexplored classes of DNA variation using whole-genome sequencing data from 25 cases with clozapine-induced myocarditis and 25 demographically-matched clozapine-tolerant control subjects. We identified 15 genes based on rare variant gene-burden analysis (MLLT6, CADPS, TACC2, L3MBTL4, NPY, SLC25A21, PARVB, GPR179, ACAD9, NOL8, C5orf33, FAM127A, AFDN, SLC6A11, PXDN) nominally associated (p"‰<"‰0.05) with clozapine-induced myocarditis. Of these genes, 13 were expressed in human myocardial tissue. Although independent replication of these findings is required, our study provides preliminary insights into the potential role of rare genetic variants in susceptibility to clozapine-induced myocarditis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-17-5p inhibits anti-tumor immunity in colorectal cancer via targeting SPOP and overexpressing PD-L1

Exosomes are known to transmit microRNAs (miRNAs) to affect human cancer progression, and miR-17-5p has been manifested to exert facilitated effects on colorectal cancer (CRC) progression, while the role of tumor stem cells-derived exosomal miR-17-5p in CRC remains unknown. We aim to explore the effect of CRC stem cells-derived exosomes (CRCSC-exos) conveying miR-17-5p on CRC. The exosomes were isolated from CRC stem cells and identified. HCT116 cells were transfected with speckle-type POZ protein (SPOP) interfering vector or co-cultured with exosomes carrying miR-17-5p mimic/inhibitor. Then, the proliferation, migration, invasion, and apoptosis of the cells were determined. The xenograft mouse model was constructed using BALB/C mice and the serum levels of T cell cytokines were assessed. Expression of miR-17-5p, SPOP, CD4, CD8 and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) was detected. The targeting relationship between miR-17-5p and SPOP was verified. MiR-17-5p was upregulated and SPOP was downregulated in CRC tissues. CRCSC-exos transmitted miR-17-5p to HCT116 cells to promote malignant behaviors and suppress anti-tumor immunity of HCT116 cells. The overexpressed SPOP exerted opposite effects. SPOP was confirmed as a target gene of miR-17-5p. Upregulated CRCSC-exosomal miR-17-5p inhibits SPOP to promote tumor cell growth and dampen anti-tumor immunity in CRC through promoting PD-L1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exosomal miR-4466 from nicotine-activated neutrophils promotes tumor cell stemness and metabolism in lung cancer metastasis

Smoking is associated with lung cancer and has a profound impact on tumor immunity. Nicotine, the addictive and non-carcinogenic smoke component, influences various brain cells and the immune system. However, how long-term use of nicotine affects brain metastases is poorly understood. We, therefore, examined the mechanism by which nicotine promotes lung cancer brain metastasis. In this study, we conducted a retrospective analysis of 810 lung cancer patients with smoking history and assessed brain metastasis. We found that current smoker's lung cancer patients have significantly higher brain metastatic incidence compared to the never smokers. We also found that chronic nicotine exposure recruited STAT3-activated N2-neutrophils within the brain pre-metastatic niche and secreted exosomal miR-4466 which promoted stemness and metabolic switching via SKI/SOX2/CPT1A axis in the tumor cells in the brain thereby enabling metastasis. Importantly, exosomal miR-4466 levels were found to be elevated in serum/urine of cancer-free subjects with a smoking history and promote tumor growth in vivo, suggesting that exosomal miR-4466 may serve as a promising prognostic biomarker for predicting increased risk of metastatic disease among smoker(s). Our findings suggest a novel pro-metastatic role of nicotine-induced N2-neutrophils in the progression of brain metastasis. We also demonstrated that inhibiting nicotine-induced STAT3-mediated neutrophil polarization effectively abrogated brain metastasis in vivo. Our results revealed a novel mechanistic insight on how chronic nicotine exposure contributes to worse clinical outcome of metastatic lung cancer and implicated the risk of using nicotine gateway for smoking cessation in cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Plasma cell-free RNA profiling distinguishes cancers from pre-malignant conditions in solid and hematologic malignancies

Cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in plasma reflects phenotypic alterations of both localized sites of cancer and the systemic host response. Here we report that cfRNA sequencing enables the discovery of messenger RNA (mRNA) biomarkers in plasma with the tissue of origin-specific to cancer types and precancerous conditions in both solid and hematologic malignancies. To explore the diagnostic potential of total cfRNA from blood, we sequenced plasma samples of eight hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and ten multiple myeloma (MM) patients, 12 patients of their respective precancerous conditions, and 20 non-cancer (NC) donors. We identified distinct gene sets and built classification models using Random Forest and linear discriminant analysis algorithms that could distinguish cancer patients from premalignant conditions and NC individuals with high accuracy. Plasma cfRNA biomarkers of HCC are liver-specific genes and biomarkers of MM are highly expressed in the bone marrow compared to other tissues and are related to cell cycle processes. The cfRNA level of these biomarkers displayed a gradual transition from noncancerous states through precancerous conditions and cancer. Sequencing data were cross-validated by quantitative reverse transcription PCR and cfRNA biomarkers were validated in an independent sample set (20 HCC, 9 MM, and 10 NC) with AUC greater than 0.86. cfRNA results observed in precancerous conditions require further validation. This work demonstrates a proof of principle for using mRNA transcripts in plasma with a small panel of genes to distinguish between cancers, noncancerous states, and precancerous conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

KRAS Inhibitor May Offer Long-Term Benefit for Lung Cancer Patients

KRAS G12C Inhibitor Sotorasib May Offer Long-term Clinical Benefit in Patients with Non-small Cell Lung Cancer. Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) had a two-year overall survival rate of 32.5%, according to data from the CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
Nature.com

Unsupervised machine learning improves risk stratification in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: an analysis of the Spanish Myeloma Group

The International Staging System (ISS) and the Revised International Staging System (R-ISS) are commonly used prognostic scores in multiple myeloma (MM). These methods have significant gaps, particularly among intermediate-risk groups. The aim of this study was to improve risk stratification in newly diagnosed MM patients using data from three different trials developed by the Spanish Myeloma Group. For this, we applied an unsupervised machine learning clusterization technique on a set of clinical, biochemical and cytogenetic variables, and we identified two novel clusters of patients with significantly different survival. The prognostic precision of this clusterization was superior to those of ISS and R-ISS scores, and appeared to be particularly useful to improve risk stratification among R-ISS 2 patients. Additionally, patients assigned to the low-risk cluster in the GEM05 over 65 years trial had a significant survival benefit when treated with VMP as compared with VTD. In conclusion, we describe a simple prognostic model for newly diagnosed MM whose predictions are independent of the ISS and R-ISS scores. Notably, the model is particularly useful in order to re-classify R-ISS score 2 patients in 2 different prognostic subgroups. The combination of ISS, R-ISS and unsupervised machine learning clusterization brings a promising approximation to improve MM risk stratification.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Discovery of MCLA-158, the first clinical candidate screened in organoids targeting cancer stem cells of solid tumors

Scientists from an international consortium led by Dr. Eduard Batlle, head of the Colorectal Cancer laboratory at IRB Barcelona, ICREA researcher and group leader of CIBER de Cáncer (CIBERONC), together with the Dutch company Merus N.V., reveal the preclinical data that has led to the discovery of MCLA-158 and its mechanism of action on cancer stem cells. Named Petosemtamab, the antibody MCLA-158 prevents the onset of metastasis (that is, the spread of cancer to other vital organs) and slows the growth of primary tumors in experimental models of cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Allelic variants of full-length VAR2CSA, the placental malaria vaccine candidate, differ in antigenicity and receptor binding affinity

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02787-7, published online 19 November 2021. An oversight was committed in neglecting to include several Malian co-authors who conducted the clinical study and provided samples for the study in the list of authors. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genomic and TCR profiling data reveal the distinct molecular traits in epithelial ovarian cancer histotypes

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is classified into five major histotypes: high-grade serous (HGSOC), low-grade serous (LGSOC), clear cell (CCOC), endometrioid (ENOC), and mucinous (MOC). However, the landscape of molecular and immunological alterations in these histotypes, especially LGSOC, CCOC, ENOC, and MOC, is largely uncharacterized. We collected 101 treatment-naive EOC patients. The resected tumor tissues and paired preoperative peripheral blood samples were collected and subjected to target sequencing of 1021 cancer-associated genes and T cell repertoire sequencing. Distinct characteristics of mutations were identified among the five histotypes. Furthermore, tumor mutation burden (TMB) was found to be higher in CCOC and ENOC, but lower in LGSOC and HGSOC. Alterations associated with DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways and homologous recombination deficiencies (HRD) were prevalent in five histotypes. CCOC demonstrated increased level of T cell clonality compared with HSGOC. Interestingly, the proportion of the 100 most common T cell clones was associated with TMB and tumor neoantigen burden in CCOC, highlighting more sensitive anti-tumor responses in this histotype, which was also evidenced by the enhanced convergent recombination of T cell clones. These findings shed light on the molecular traits of genomic alteration and T cell repertoire in the five major EOC histotypes and may help optimize clinical management of EOC with different histotypes.
CANCER

