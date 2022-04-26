ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Trib HSSN Softball Players of the Week for April 25, 2022

By Don Rebel
 2 days ago
In a week when most district teams were fortunate to play ball once, Chartiers-Houston was able to win two big games against teams in the hunt for the Section 1-2A title. Thus, the options for softball standouts are twice as nice.

It doesn’t happen often, but this week’s Trib HSSN softball player of the week becomes plural as we salute the big contributions of the Buccaneers dynamic duo of seniors Bella Hess and Paige McAvoy.

Chartiers-Houston took control of the top spot in the section with wins over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Burgettstown. The Bucs and Chargers began the week tied for first place, two games ahead of the third-place Blue Devils.

“Last week was a huge week for us,” Chartiers-Houston coach Tricia Alderson said. “Burgettstown and OLSH are both very good section opponents and had played each other in a close game. We have just been trying to take these games one at a time and work hard to try to win the section. We were able to put ourselves in a good position the second time through, and hopefully we can keep getting good contributions throughout our lineup.”

While plenty of players chipped in last week, the heavy lifting was done by Hess and McAvoy.

On Wednesday against host OLSH, Hess was 3 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases while McAvoy was 4 for 4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

“Bella and Paige were both patient at the plate against OLSH and worked hard to hit and drive good pitches, especially when runners were in scoring position,” Alderson said.

Two days later at home against Burgettstown, the offensive attack by the two continued as Hess went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs while McAvoy was 1 for 3 with another home run and two RBIs.

“They were both patient again in Friday’s game and made adjustments in each of their at-bats that day,” Alderson said. “Bella was able to read the defense well to get on base and Paige drove a good pitch out of the park.”

For the season, McAvoy is hitting over .600 while both Hess and senior Nicolette Kloes are hitting well over .500.

Both are doing it with the leather as well, leading a strong Buccaneers defense on the field with McAvoy at shortstop and Hess in center field.

“Bella and Paige have both been playing sound defense for us,” Alderson said. “It is important to have experienced leaders in those key positions, especially with a freshman battery.”

While both hope to strike gold this spring, they will each head south to showcase their softball strengths at the next level with Hess heading to Fairmont State and McAvoy going to Waynesburg.

“Bella’s strengths offensively includes her speed, bat control and power,” Alderson said. “Defensively, she can cover so much ground in the outfield and takes charge of things out there. Paige has improved her power this season offensively which has been a big strength, and she has also been doing a great job making plays in the field while being a good leader on defense. She understands the game well.”

Fifteen years ago, Chartiers-Houston was winning its third straight WPIAL Class A championship in 2007. Ten years ago, the Buccaneers captured their second straight district crown, making it five titles in eight years.

However, the Bucs haven’t won gold since 2012. Does that golden drought end with this 8-1 team?

“I like to call Class 2A a meat grinder every year,” Alderson said. “There are so many good teams with strong, dominant pitchers. If we can continue to get solid pitching and play good defense, we feel we can be in the mix with the top teams in 2A. Anything can happen and we know we have to keep getting better every day.”

2022 Trib HSSN Softball Players of the Week

Week 2 – Emma Augustine, Yough

Week 1 – Abby Quickel, Bethel Park

