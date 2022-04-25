ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

AG seeking temporary restraining order with Harford County Sheriff's Office, sheriff responds

 1 day ago

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Monday is seeking a temporary restraining order based on accusations that the Harford County Sheriff's Office is interfering with an investigation into Saturday's fatal shooting. Deputies on Saturday shot a suicidal man in Forest Hill. The sheriff's office said deputies believed...

CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Evidence Supports Baltimore County Officer’s Recollection Of Deadly Shooting, Despite Inconsistencies, Report Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An independent state investigation into a Baltimore County police shooting last fall found it would be difficult to prove an officer did not act in self-defense when he shot and killed a robbery suspect, a report released Monday by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office shows. The report prepared by the Independent Investigations Division was based on an investigation into the circumstances and evidence surrounding the deadly Oct. 11, 2021, shootout involving Baltimore County Police Lt. Gregory Mead and 36-year-old Jovan Lewis Singleton of Baltimore. Singleton died at the scene. According to the Attorney General’s Office, a copy of the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff on AG's accusations of interference: 'We will see what the court says'

A showdown between Maryland's attorney general and the Harford County sheriff is headed to court. A new law mandating independent investigations of fatal police-involved shootings is being challenged for the first time. According to the attorney general, all the rest of the state's jurisdictions that have been involved in a fatal shooting are cooperating with investigators or indicated they will.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

