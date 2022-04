TAUNTON— Last week may have been April vacation for students in the Greater Taunton area, but there was still plenty of action out on the field. Taunton baseball and both Dighton-Rehoboth boys and girls lacrosse kept up their undefeated runs while Bridgewater-Raynham girls lacrosse earned their first win of the season. Bridgewater-Raynham baseball's hot streak continued as they recorded their third straight shutout to win the Plymouth North Baseball Tournament, Taunton softball bested Attleboro in a combined 26 run slugfest and Taunton track's Dmitrious Shearrion and Nia Mainer-Smith both had first place finishes at the Warrior Classic at Foxboro High School.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO