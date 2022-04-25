Help name and brand North Texas’ regional trail

Imagine being able to walk, run or bike across the region, along some of the most well-established trails in North Texas – and experience the natural beauty along the way.

The Trinity Trails.

River Legacy Trail.

Campion Trail.

This is just a sample of the local trails that will be connected to form a seamless walking and biking corridor between downtown Fort Worth and downtown Dallas when the entire regional facility of more than 60 miles is complete. The North Central Texas Council of Governments is looking to name and brand the regional trail, and residents are asked to help.

North Texans are encouraged to participate in the agency’s virtual public feedback forum, which launched April 25 and will be open for one month. Participants will be asked to choose between two trail name and logo options and provide input on points of interest along the trail. The name and logo choices were developed with the help of public input provided through a virtual open house held late last year.

More than 50 miles of the trail are now open, spanning Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas. It is expected to be completed in early 2024. The finished trail is envisioned as a regional, state and nationwide attraction for recreation, tourism and events, both large and small.

Trail users can witness the region’s diversity and growing interconnectedness along the corridor as they walk or bike for leisure, compete in a sport or spend a day discovering nature with the family. The North Central Texas Council of Governments is collaborating with the five cities and stakeholders associated with tourism, culture, nature and events as part of this effort. The goal is to develop a regional brand for this facility while maintaining the identity of existing individual trail segments.

By the fall, this effort is expected to be complete, resulting in a new name, logo and branding materials, as well as a wayfinding signage package and other recommendations.

The project has been part of the region’s long-range transportation plan since the 1990s. Since 2013, the five core cities’ mayors and staff have collaborated with the North Central Texas Council of Governments on the effort to develop a trail network to highlight the corridor’s economic development and tourism potential. The 60-plus-mile trail and alternative transportation route will bring new necessary health benefits, traffic reduction and recreational opportunities to an ever-growing North Texas.

Learn project details.

Photo: The Trinity Trails, part of which winds through Trinity Park just west of downtown Fort Worth, will be part of the regional network.

