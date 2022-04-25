City Council preview for April 26
The Fort Worth City Council will meet at 10 a.m. April 26 in the Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall, 200 Texas St.
- The Council will vote on a resolution to encourage the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology companies in Fort Worth, accepting the donation of three Bitcoin mining machines from the Texas Blockchain Council and authorizing a Bitcoin mining operation.
- Members will vote on a resolution adopting the Fort Worth Open Space Strategy Report and incorporating it into the Comprehensive Plan.
- A resolution adopting the city’s Clean Fleet Policy is on the agenda.
- The council will conduct a public benefit hearing related to Public Improvement District No. 18 (known as the Tourism PID) to include expansion for an additional hotel.
- Members will vote on a 12-year contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. totaling up to $ $74,224,200 for tasers, body-worn camera systems, in-car video systems, interview room systems and other technology items for the Fort Worth Police Department.
- The council will present proclamations for the 30th anniversary of Alliance for Children; Lights Out; and the North Texas Community Challenge Cleanup.
- There are three zoning cases on the agenda.
