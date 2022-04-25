ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Council preview for April 26

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278G3e_0fJogt4A00

The Fort Worth City Council will meet at 10 a.m. April 26 in the Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • The Council will vote on a resolution to encourage the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology companies in Fort Worth, accepting the donation of three Bitcoin mining machines from the Texas Blockchain Council and authorizing a Bitcoin mining operation.
  • Members will vote on a resolution adopting the Fort Worth Open Space Strategy Report and incorporating it into the Comprehensive Plan.
  • A resolution adopting the city’s Clean Fleet Policy is on the agenda.
  • The council will conduct a public benefit hearing related to Public Improvement District No. 18 (known as the Tourism PID) to include expansion for an additional hotel.
  • Members will vote on a 12-year contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. totaling up to $ $74,224,200 for tasers, body-worn camera systems, in-car video systems, interview room systems and other technology items for the Fort Worth Police Department.
  • The council will present proclamations for the 30th anniversary of Alliance for Children; Lights Out; and the North Texas Community Challenge Cleanup.
  • There are three zoning cases on the agenda.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

248
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy