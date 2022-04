MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Three sisters are making history as the youngest people to open up their very own business at Great Lakes Mall. Saturday, 6-year-old Raveah, 7-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Myah proudly opened up their self-care business Skin District Store with the help of their parents. The store, located next to JCPenney, is selling […]

MENTOR, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO