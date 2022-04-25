April 28 Tax Sale (No. 349 and 350) Postponed

The upcoming tax sale will be rescheduled when all systems are back online.

The Unified Government Department of Delinquent Real Estate has announced that it will postpone Tax Sale Numbers 349 and 350, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022, to a later date. The combined tax sale includes properties from Tax Sale 349, the October 2021 and January 2022 sales postponed by the Unified Government Board of Commissioners during a special session last year.

Tax Sales are held to help collect unpaid taxes. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas holds three public auctions per year to sell property that is eligible for the Tax Sale. Tax sale eligible properties are those that have delinquent taxes for at least three (3) years for homestead properties, two (2) years for commercial properties and one (1) year for vacant and abandoned properties.

The Department of Delinquent Real Estate will announce the rescheduled date in the coming days. The Unified Government was subject to a cybersecurity attack over the Easter weekend and, out of an abundance of caution, is reviewing all data before moving forward with rescheduling the sale.

Property owners who have delinquent taxes are encouraged to reach out to the Unified Government at 913-573-2817 or by email at delrealestate@wycokck.org as soon as possible so we can help prevent your property from going to a tax sale.