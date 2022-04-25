Unified Government Launches Budget Simulator Tool

Balance the UG's Budget

Every year, the Unified Government develops a balanced budget to provide a wide array of services to our community. This year, we are doing more to engage our community in the budget process and are looking for your input on government spending. The Budget Office has launched the UG Budget Simulator which puts the task of balancing the budget into the community's hands.

The budget simulator allows you to adjust funding to the public-facing service areas of public safety, judicial services, community services, public works, capital investment, and infrastructure. The simulator also allows you to adjust revenue streams in the form of property tax and the BPU PILOT. As you change funding levels for these categories, you will be able to see the direct impact on services and the budget balance.

Service Areas

You can increase, decrease, or maintain funding for departments by adjusting the budget simulator sliders. As you make changes, you will see how they will impact service levels.

Revenue Streams

You may also adjust revenue streams. As you make changes, you will see how they could affect the overall budget balance and the average bill payer.

How To: Instructions

Visit wycokck.budgetsimulator.com Click the "create your budget" button to launch the simulator. The budget balance is displayed at the top right of the screen; you will not be able to submit your budget until a balanced scenario is reached. You are challenged to allocate funding in different ways to various categories and can do so by moving the sliders from left to right. Access more information on each category by clicking the "i" button appearing near each slider's title. Check the consequences of allocating funding to help you better understand the impact of your decisions. Add comments for each category if you would like (this is optional but will help our elected officials understand your intent). See the remaining budget balance at the top of each page. Should you start to run out of budget funding, you can easily go back to the previous categories and amend the funding levels by clicking on the category title on the left panel. You can also adjust revenue streams and increase or decrease the overall level of funds to be distributed. The aim is to arrive at a balanced budget and submit to the budget office and your Unified Government Board of Commissioners for your input and feedback.

Build Your Budget Today

Build your ideal budget by May 10, 2022 and we will share your input with the Unified Government Board of Commissioners and staff.