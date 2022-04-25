ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Cruz Releases Statement Following the Death of Texas National Guardsman

 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after reports confirmed the death of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans:. “Heidi and I...

