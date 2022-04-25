35th Annual Police Memorial to Honor City’s Sixth Fallen Officer

This year’s Garden Grove Police Department Call to Duty Memorial, honoring Garden Grove police officers lost in the line of duty, includes the unveiling of a memorial plaque for Lieutenant John Reynolds, who passed away from COVID-19 last year. The 35th annual public memorial takes place on Thursday, May 19, at 5:00 p.m., in front of Garden Grove Police Headquarters, located at 11301 Acacia Parkway.

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé, who worked alongside Lieutenant Reynolds since Reynolds joined the department in 1995, will officiate the unveiling of the sixth memorial plaque added to the Call to Duty police monument. The monument currently bears the plaques of Sergeant Myron L. Trapp, Officer Andy Reese, Officer Donald F. Reed, Officer Michael Rainford, and Master Officer Howard Dallies Jr. Before the passing of Lieutenant Reynolds, Garden Grove had not lost a serving police officer since 1993.

This year’s guest speaker is retired Garden Grove Police Chief John Robertson. Robertson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, served as Garden Grove Police Chief from 1989 to 1991.

The memorial features a flag-folding ceremony, memorial bell ringing, helicopter fly-over, and a 21-gun salute. The Bolsa Grande High School Choir will also perform.

East and west bound Acacia Parkway, from Garden Grove City Hall to 9th Street; and Civic Center Drive, from Garden Grove Boulevard to Acacia Parkway, will be closed on May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City of Garden Grove encourages the community to show their support for the Garden Grove Police Department and the families of the fallen officers by attending the memorial.

For more information, visit Garden Grove City Hall or Garden Grove Police Department Facebook pages.