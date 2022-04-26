What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 26, 2022: WPIAL doubles tournament commences

Submitted Franklin Regional senior Andrew Allen (left) and his brother, junior Aaron Allen, met in the Section 1-3A singles finals April 6, 2022.

Two weeks ago, the WPIAL handed out its first championship of the spring at the district boys singles tennis tournament.

Now, they are ready to double the golden handout.

The 2022 WPIAL boys doubles tennis championships begin Tuesday with first round, quarterfinals and semifinals action in Class 3A and 2A.

In Class 3A, the duo of Andrew and Aaron Allen of Franklin Regional are the top seed and will receive a first-round bye.

Seniors Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing of South Park are the top seed in 2A.

The first three rounds of the 3A tournament will take place at North Allegheny starting at noon while the 2A tournament Tuesday will be at Bethel Park.

First round and quarterfinals matches are played to 10, win by two. The semifinals are best two-of-three sets.

The championship and consolation matches will take place Wednesday.

Bring you’re A game

Tuesday marks the second day of this week’s WPIAL baseball sectional series games with key contests up and down the six classifications.

Two such matchups take place in Class A.

In Section 1, a week after splitting with Union, Rochester wraps up its home-and-home series by hosting Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Coming into this week, OLSH had a one-game lead over both Rochester and Union.

This series and next week’s series pitting the Chargers against the Scotties will determine the final order of the top three teams in the section.

In Section 2, Bishop Canevin will shake off the cobwebs to complete a key sectional series against host Jefferson-Morgan on Tuesday.

The Crusaders had only played three games all year coming into this week and had hit the field once in the last three weeks.

Bishop Canevin is 2-1 in the section, a half-game ahead of the Rockets in the battle for third place behind West Greene and Greensburg Central Catholic.

Shooting for two

Frazier softball began the week with a perfect 8-0 record and in first place in Section 3-2A.

So while the Commodores hope to keep taking care of business on their way to a section title, two teams staying on their heels meet Tuesday when Carmichaels hosts Charleroi.

Both the Mighty Mikes and Cougars are, for now, fighting for second place.

They play at Carmichaels on Tuesday and then battle again at Charleroi on Wednesday.

